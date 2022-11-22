Bay County Utility Services begins the winter drawdown of the Deer Point Reservoir

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - People who live around Deer Point Lake may have noticed a slight change in water levels.

That’s the sound of the annual draw down.

“It just makes the lake more accessible during summer months,” Sean Lathrop, Utility Water Services Superintendent, said. “We’re trying to help control the vegetation.”

Keeping the vegetation in check is necessary for a number of factors.

“That will allow more people to use the lake, helps the wild life, does lots of different things,” Lathrop said.

The county is able to control the water levels from their computer.

“We keep it at that three foot, two foot below normal elevation,” Lathrop said.

County officials will also keep an eye on the weather to determine if they should drop levels again.

“If we know we’re going to get some cold, freezing weather, we will drop another half a foot,” Lathrop said. “The freeze is what kills the weeds. They get the drier air, the colder air, that’s what kind of helps kill the vegetation.”

As the plants are being worked on, boaters are asked to proceed with caution due to low water levels.

