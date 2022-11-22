Duplin Winery in PCB set to open its doors in Spring 2023

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - If you’ve driven by the old Hombre Golf Clubhouse in Panama City Beach, you’ve seen a huge change. That’s because Duplin Winery is being built on the property, but it’s taking longer than expected.

Panama City Beach will soon be home to a Duplin Winery. It’s the third one in the country. However, the owners had planned to open the winery months ago.

“Our goal was to be opened up last year but unfortunately permitting kept us from you know being able to open up as soon as we wanted to,” said Fussell.

The land, that was once home to the Hombre Golf Club, was bought in 2020. But they just began building the large structure to house the winery in July.

Now the target date to open is in Spring 2023. When the winery does open there will be a lot to experience.

“The experience will be a two to four hour visit here at the winery,” said Fussell.

There will, of course, be wine tasting, bottling your own wine, live music on the patio and much more.

With all of those services they need workers, from customer service all the way up to management.

“We are going to be hiring somewhere between 50 to 60 folks that’s full time and part time combined”

Co-owner Jonathan Fussell believes this $15 million investment is good for the city and will be a boost to the economy.

“In the long term it’s definitely going to be a great not only for Duplin winery but for Panama City Beach and for the Bay County community.”

When the winery is ready to go Fussell believes people will flock to the facility.

“We are hoping for Between 300,000 to 500,000 you know to come through once we get established and everything going.”

Fussell says there are plans to add more to those 70 acres of land.

“Ultimately were probably going to have you know a 150 plus jobs in this area,” said Fussell.

Representatives say there are plans to add a restaurant, a vineyard and more behind the winery, but that could take eight to 10 years possibly even 20 and will cost around $100 million.

Fussell says you may also one day see their wine in local grocery stores.

