ECP prioritizes parking before holidays

ECP Airport is experiencing an increase in demand for parking.
ECP Airport is experiencing an increase in demand for parking.(WJHG/WECP)
By Victoria Scott
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 8:07 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Northwest Florida Beaches International Airport is addressing its parking situation as the holidays quickly approach.

“The covered lot is usually pretty full,” said James Rainey. “If you get here early enough you might get one.”

Time is something airport officials are urging passengers to take into consideration.

“We have open-flow parking available,” said ECP Deputy Executive Director Richard McConnell. “It’s the nonstandard parking that we have available. So we recommend that passengers who are coming to the terminal building to catch a flight come a minimum of 1.5 - 2 hours early.”

It’s a double-whammy for ECP right now. The airport is not only dealing with a busy travel season but also working on a $3.5 million parking lot expansion project.

“We’re going to be paving a new lot, establishing parking protocol, and putting in point-of-sale equipment so individuals and passengers can use credit cards to get in and out,” McConnell said.

That project is meant to meet the growing demand of passengers coming in and out of the airport. However, it could cause delays. McConnell said starting the project now is the best way to go.

“It’s got to do with a larger scale timeframe,” he said. “Obviously, it gets very difficult for us to do this type of project when we’re in our absolute peak season.”

However, airport officials said they are prepared to fix any issues that might come their way.

“We’ve taken steps to provide for shuttles back and forth between the terminal building,” McConnell said. “[We’ll have] lighted parking areas.”

Extra staff will also be on sight to assist. It’s all in an effort to make things a little less stressful.

Airport staff said the parking expansion project is expected to be completed by June 2023.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

BCSO reported a traffic situation on northbound and southbound lanes of Highway 389 and E. 40th...
Traffic crash in Bay County
A 15-year-old girl is facing charges after crashing a car in Jackson County that left another...
Crash in Jackson County, 16-year-old seriously injured
Todd Chrisley, left, and his wife, Julie Chrisley, pose for photos at the 52nd annual Academy...
Reality TV stars Todd and Julie Chrisley to be sentenced
A fire sparked inside a Panama City home Nov. 15.
Second family in Bay County loses home to a fire in less than a week
In a Facebook post, FWC’s Fish and Wildlife Research Institute described the baby rattlesnake...
Hikers find rare, light-colored rattlesnake in Florida

Latest News

Rain chances stay away, but the clouds return on Tuesday.
Monday Evening Forecast
Rain chances stay away, but the clouds return on Tuesday.
Monday Evening Forecast
ECP Parking Lot Expansion
Deer Point Drawdown Begins