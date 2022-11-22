Feeding the Gulf Coast: places to eat for the holidays

Areas around the panhandle are serving free meals for families around the holiday season.
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 4:11 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Many are looking forward to Thanksgiving, along with all the precious memories to share this season.

However, with the rising cost of food and other essentials, some families won’t be able to experience that simple tradition of a holiday meal.

That’s why many restaurants and businesses around the panhandle are looking to help out.

Below are local places in the area you’ll be able to find fresh food for those in need:

AJ’s on the Bayou in Fort Walton Beach: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m.

AJ’s Grayton Beach: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m.

Harbor Docks in Destin: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Panama City Rescue Mission: 4:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m.

Green Hills Community Center in Fountain: starting at 2 p.m.

