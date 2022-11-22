Governor DeSantis wishes Florida a Happy Thanksgiving

DeSantis wished all of Floridians a happy Thanksgiving.
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 5:39 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Today, Governor Ron DeSantis released a video in advance of Thanksgiving:

“I want to wish you a Happy Thanksgiving. Two hundred and thirty-three years ago, President George Washington issued a proclamation for “a day of public thanksgiving and prayer” for the American people to “acknowledge with grateful hearts the many signal favors of Almighty God especially by affording them an opportunity peaceably to establish a form of government for their safety and happiness.” We’re blessed to be Americans and to live in the free state of Florida. While our country has faced so many problems in recent years, we have the capacity to solve these problems and to bring about brighter days. The First Lady and I have much to be thankful for: her health; our three children, Madison, Mason, and Mamie; and the trust Floridians have placed in me and my administration to continue our efforts. We will Keep Florida Free. Thank you, and God bless you all.”

