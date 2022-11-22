Local American Outlaws club hosts World Cup watch party as US plays to a draw with Wales

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -The World Cup is a big deal to a fair amount of fans in our area. Take for instance members of the Panama City Chapter of the American Outlaws Soccer club. They and others gathering at the Beef O’Bradys in Lynn Haven for a watch party Monday afternoon. No doubt they were sky high through the first 80 minutes of the match. And though it wound up in a draw, well I’m guessing everyone had a good time cheering together while having lunch and perhaps a beverage or too. Before the match began I spoke with the local club’s president and vice-president.

”There’s a real big excitement for this year’s World Cup.” club president Stephens Croom said from Beefs. “This is one of the most talented teams we’ve ever had and it’s one of the youngest teams we’ve ever had in this tournament. So I believe that they’ll get great experience and go far. And then in 2026 when the World Cup is in the United States it’s it’s just going to be through the roof.”

“We’re just soccer fans, we love soccer.” club VP Brett McCarty added. “And we love to watch the USA men’s and women’s matches. We both have a passion to serve. We don’t have any financial gain to do it, we just love it for the game.”

The club will gather again at Beef O’Bradys Friday at one when the US plays England which beat Iran 6-2 in their match Monday.

