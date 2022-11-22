Local fire officials give tips on preventing tragedy during chilly weather

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - For many, it is the most wonderful time of the year.

With the holiday season upon us, people are gearing up to celebrate with friends and family and staying toasty while it gets colder outside. But it’s important to keep some things in mind during this time.

South Walton Fire Marshal Sammy Sanchez said it’s easy to get caught up in the chaos.

“It’s a busy time of the year, but it’s never too busy for fire safety,” Sanchez said. “With the holidays, there’s an influx of family and friends visiting. The kitchen is going to be a hive of activity.”

While getting food on the table is usually the number one priority, remembering the little things... can prevent tragedy.

“Never leave the stove unattended. Especially around children. Make sure you have working smoke alarms in your house,” Sanchez said. “Extension cords, everyone needs more power. Don’t put them under carpets and rugs.”

But if your number one priority is simply staying warm, there are some other things you need to keep in mind.

“If you’re going to use space heaters, make sure they’re at least three feet from anything that will burn. Keep children away from them. And definitely don’t leave them unattended,” Sanchez told NewsChannel 7.

Taking small steps can ensure you have a safe holiday season. If you live in south Walton County, the fire district has a program that provides residents with fire alarms. They also have a new smartphone app where you can learn more fire safety tips, and report emergencies.

