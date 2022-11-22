Local fire officials give tips on preventing tragedy during chilly weather

By Claire Jones
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 10:40 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - For many, it is the most wonderful time of the year.

With the holiday season upon us, people are gearing up to celebrate with friends and family and staying toasty while it gets colder outside. But it’s important to keep some things in mind during this time.

South Walton Fire Marshal Sammy Sanchez said it’s easy to get caught up in the chaos.

“It’s a busy time of the year, but it’s never too busy for fire safety,” Sanchez said. “With the holidays, there’s an influx of family and friends visiting. The kitchen is going to be a hive of activity.”

While getting food on the table is usually the number one priority, remembering the little things... can prevent tragedy.

“Never leave the stove unattended. Especially around children. Make sure you have working smoke alarms in your house,” Sanchez said. “Extension cords, everyone needs more power. Don’t put them under carpets and rugs.”

But if your number one priority is simply staying warm, there are some other things you need to keep in mind.

“If you’re going to use space heaters, make sure they’re at least three feet from anything that will burn. Keep children away from them. And definitely don’t leave them unattended,” Sanchez told NewsChannel 7.

Taking small steps can ensure you have a safe holiday season. If you live in south Walton County, the fire district has a program that provides residents with fire alarms. They also have a new smartphone app where you can learn more fire safety tips, and report emergencies.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

BCSO reported a traffic situation on northbound and southbound lanes of Highway 389 and E. 40th...
Traffic crash in Bay County
A 15-year-old girl is facing charges after crashing a car in Jackson County that left another...
Crash in Jackson County, 16-year-old seriously injured
Todd Chrisley, left, and his wife, Julie Chrisley, pose for photos at the 52nd annual Academy...
Reality TV stars Todd and Julie Chrisley to be sentenced
A fire sparked inside a Panama City home Nov. 15.
Second family in Bay County loses home to a fire in less than a week
In a Facebook post, FWC’s Fish and Wildlife Research Institute described the baby rattlesnake...
Hikers find rare, light-colored rattlesnake in Florida

Latest News

Cold Weather Fire Safety
Cold Weather Fire Safety
Duplin Winery Opening Timeline
Duplin Winery Opening Timeline
Dolphins beat Bozeman in hoops opener Monday
Mosley beats Bozeman in hoops season opener for both
duplin winery
Duplin Winery in PCB set to open its doors in Spring 2023