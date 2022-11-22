Monday Evening Forecast

Clouds are on the increase this week
By Chris Smith
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 7:26 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - After a day of sunshine we will see clouds on the increase on Tuesday in NWFL. Temps Tuesday morning will start near 50 with highs in the upper 60s by the afternoon. Winds will be NE at 10 mph. The sun returns on Wednesday with highs in the low 70. Expect clouds by Thanksgiving with rain chances back in the forecast Thursday night/Friday morning. A final round of rain could come Saturday with the passage of a cold front. Right now rainfall totals over the next 5-7 days will be .75-1.5″. Sunnier and drier weather returns by Sunday.

Get all the details on the forecast in the WJHG.com Weather Webcast.

