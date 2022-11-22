Shop till you drop at the PCBSC Winter Craft Fair

By Sam Martello
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 7:42 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Get a head start on holiday shopping and visit the upcoming Panama City Beach Senior Center Winter Craft Fair.

The craft fair is on Saturday, December 3rd, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Lyndell Conference Center.

There will be more than 45 vendors to shop from, and there is still room for more! Contact Sue at the PCBSC at 850-236-3033 if you’d like to sign up to be a vendor.

There will be a $1 donation fee at the door for shoppers, and all funds raised go right back into keeping the lights on at the center.

To see some of the crafts that will be available for purchase, watch the video attached.

Support Local Businesses on Small Business Saturday
PCB Senior Center Winter Craft Fair
What Not To Do When Frying a Turkey with Bay County Fire Services
