Tuesday Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Good Tuesday morning everyone!

It’s a quiet start on radar this morning with some upper-level clouds moving through. We’ll have a less then 10% chance a stray spritz or sprinkle falls out of the sky today. But clouds will be on the increase throughout the day.

Temperatures are starting out cool in the low 50s on the coast to a bit chilly in the 40s inland. That’s up about 10-15 degrees from yesterday morning and a much more seasonal start for late November. Highs today reach the upper 60s for most to near 70 on the coast.

Clouds are increasing today as an upper-level jet streak is sliding through the South out to the east. It may have just enough lift associated with it to create a light sprinkle late today or overnight as it moves out.

Clouds decrease throughout the day tomorrow allowing for sunshine to warm our temperatures up into the low 70s. The 70s stick around for Thanksgiving and into the end of the week as we turn to our next storm system on approach.

An upper-level low will eject out of the Rockies late Wednesday and into Thursday out west. It’ll create a surface frontal system that will move across the Northern Gulf Coast late Thursday into Friday but stall out to our west over the North Central Gulf. That will string out rain chances from Thursday night into Friday and Saturday before the system clears out east with skies clearing for Sunday.

Bottom Line...

For today, after a mix of sun and clouds in the morning, we’ll see more clouds filtering out sunshine late in the day. Highs today reach the upper 60s for most to near 70 on the coast. Your 7 Day Forecast has a mild stretch of temperatures right through Thanksgiving before rain chances string out Thursday night through Saturday.

