What Not To Do When Frying a Turkey

By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 6:42 AM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - While the task of frying the perfect bird is enticing, the real challenge is to do it safely. Bay County Fire Services stopped by NewsChannel 7 Today to show viewers exactly what happens if executed the wrong the way.

Captain Gabe Moschella explained that they see a lot of burns and structure fires when a frozen turkey is dropped into the pot too quickly.

While most of us can’t have a fire truck on standby, there are some precautionary measures to take. Moschella said to remember to turn that grease down to at least 350ºF, set up in an open area to avoid a structure fire, and leave plenty of distance between your set up and your guests, especially any children running around.

Now that the set up looks safe, it’s time to slowly drop that fully defrosted turkey in the fryer.

Click the video to watch what happens when a frozen, wet bird is dropped in too quickly.

