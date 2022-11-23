Beachy Holiday Art Walk And Party

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - If you are looking for a night of holiday wonder and fun, Beachy Beach Real Estate has you covered.

The event being held Wednesday, November 30 from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. benefits both Florida Panhandle Golf Therapy and Food4Kidz.

Beachy Beach Real Estate encourages you to grab those dressy holiday clothes, dancing shoes, and your appetite.

For more information on the event and how to RSVP visit Beachy Beach Real Estate here.

