Derrio Green racks up first win, talks about start of his head coaching career

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Count the Mosley boys squad among the area teams winners in their season debuts! And that means a winning start for new head coach Derrio Green. The Dolphins beating Bozeman 57-43 on the home floor Monday night in what was also the coaching debut for Green. Derrio a 2007 Mosley graduate who went on to play at Gulf Coast and UNC Charlotte. Played in the NCAA tournament one year for the 49ers! Before the season began we spoke with coach Green about his foray into coaching, which a few years ago, didn’t seem like much of a possibility to him!

”It’s crazy, I played here. I don’t know it’s just a crazy feeling, it seems surreal almost.” coach Green told us. “No I did not, I didn’t think I was ever going to get into coaching. And then I was at the school across the bridge and coach Laatsch asked me to help him out. And I’ve loved it ever since. It was definitely the job opening, and it’s home here. So once they posted the job, I talked to my wife and some close friends and family. And they told me to go out there and try to get the job.”

And he got it. Coach Green and the Dolphins back on the court for some game action tomorrow night at 7 against Dobyns-Bennett, a team out of Kingsport, Tennessee.

