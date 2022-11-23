Falling Into Fun with Homemade Holiday Recipes

By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 7:15 AM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Thanksgiving is almost here and The NewsChannel 7 Today team wants to share family recipes that you can cook up for the holidays.

In this week’s Falling Into Fun, Ryan shared his family’s Cranberry Surprise recipe. He says it was his favorite as a kid.

This is a simple dish that can be enjoyed by everyone.

You can check out the full recipe below.

This week's Falling into Fun features Ryan's cranberry surprise recipe.
This week's Falling into Fun features Ryan's cranberry surprise recipe.(Ryan Michaels)

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

duplin winery
Duplin Winery in PCB set to open its doors in Spring 2023
BCSO reported a traffic situation on northbound and southbound lanes of Highway 389 and E. 40th...
Traffic crash in Bay County
A 15-year-old girl is facing charges after crashing a car in Jackson County that left another...
Crash in Jackson County, 16-year-old seriously injured
Panama City man given three life sentences after two-day murder trial
Panama City man given three life sentences after two-day murder trial
Chip Tayag and Jason Myers were killed in a helicopter crash Nov. 22, 2022.
Meteorologist and pilot killed in helicopter crash in Charlotte, N.C.

Latest News

Sharing Family Thanksgiving Recipes part two
Sharing Family Thanksgiving Recipes part two
Beachy Holiday Art Ball
Beachy Holiday Art Ball
Ryan's Cranberry Surprise part one
Sharing Family Thanksgiving Recipes
LGBTQ Community Comes Together After Colorado Shooting
LGBTQ Community Comes Together After Colorado Shooting