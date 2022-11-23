Giving back to local charities on Thanksgiving

WATERSOUND, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Running for a cause is what the 30-A 10-K is all about.

“This year the charities that were selected are Guardian ad Litem, Caring and Sharing, the Walton Education Foundation, and the Seaside School Foundation,” Karen Meadows, Race Director, said. “So we’re really excited to have them as charity partners.”

Each year local charities are selected through an application process.

“They apply every year in March and then we select based on need and how often they’ve been a part of the event,” Meadow said.

Over the years, the race has given away hundreds of thousands of dollars.

“We’ve given over $650,000 to local charities in 11 years,” Meadows said.

For race organizers, it’s all about giving back to the community they love.

“Well I know it’s a labor of love for them as well because they give all their time and energy,” Meadows said. “For us, it feels so good to be a part of the community that way and for the race to be able to support them. To help them accomplish their goals.”

This Thanksgiving run is more than just a race, it’s an opportunity for participants and organizers to help others.

