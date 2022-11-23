Giving back to local charities on Thanksgiving

We highlight the charities that will benefit from this year's 30A 10K.
By Alex Joyce
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 9:08 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERSOUND, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Running for a cause is what the 30-A 10-K is all about.

“This year the charities that were selected are Guardian ad Litem, Caring and Sharing, the Walton Education Foundation, and the Seaside School Foundation,” Karen Meadows, Race Director, said. “So we’re really excited to have them as charity partners.”

Each year local charities are selected through an application process.

“They apply every year in March and then we select based on need and how often they’ve been a part of the event,” Meadow said.

Over the years, the race has given away hundreds of thousands of dollars.

“We’ve given over $650,000 to local charities in 11 years,” Meadows said.

For race organizers, it’s all about giving back to the community they love.

“Well I know it’s a labor of love for them as well because they give all their time and energy,” Meadows said. “For us, it feels so good to be a part of the community that way and for the race to be able to support them. To help them accomplish their goals.”

This Thanksgiving run is more than just a race, it’s an opportunity for participants and organizers to help others.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

BCSO reported a traffic situation on northbound and southbound lanes of Highway 389 and E. 40th...
Traffic crash in Bay County
A 15-year-old girl is facing charges after crashing a car in Jackson County that left another...
Crash in Jackson County, 16-year-old seriously injured
A fire sparked inside a Panama City home Nov. 15.
Second family in Bay County loses home to a fire in less than a week
duplin winery
Duplin Winery in PCB set to open its doors in Spring 2023
In a Facebook post, FWC’s Fish and Wildlife Research Institute described the baby rattlesnake...
Hikers find rare, light-colored rattlesnake in Florida

Latest News

A lot of small communities in our viewing area struggle with food insecurity. We are taking a...
Local community center helps food insecurity problem in Bay County
Panama City man given three life sentences after two-day murder trial
Panama City man given three life sentences after two-day murder trial
Bay District Schools students catching up after hurricane and pandemic
Rain chances increase late this week.
Tuesday Evening Forecast