Grammy nominated artist is coming to Aaron Bessant Park

By Alex Joyce
Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 10:34 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Visit Panama City Beach is saying goodbye to fall and hello to the Christmas season with the 2022 Beach Home for the Holidays event.

This weekend spectators can fill up Aaron Bessant Park for food, activities, an appearance by Santa, and a concert.

Festivities kick off on Friday afternoon at 3:30 p.m., but the concert with Grammy nominated artist, Cam, takes place at 6:00 p.m.

The fun continues into Saturday morning with a fun run and more activities spread throughout the day.

For more information on all the events, you can visit the Visit Panama City Beach’s website.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

duplin winery
Duplin Winery in PCB set to open its doors in Spring 2023
BCSO reported a traffic situation on northbound and southbound lanes of Highway 389 and E. 40th...
Traffic crash in Bay County
A 15-year-old girl is facing charges after crashing a car in Jackson County that left another...
Crash in Jackson County, 16-year-old seriously injured
Panama City man given three life sentences after two-day murder trial
Panama City man given three life sentences after two-day murder trial
Chip Tayag and Jason Myers were killed in a helicopter crash Nov. 22, 2022.
Meteorologist and pilot killed in helicopter crash in Charlotte, N.C.

Latest News

Ryan Michael's cranberry surprise recipe.
Falling Into Fun with homemade holiday recipes
Sharing Family Thanksgiving Recipes part two
Sharing Family Thanksgiving Recipes part two
Beachy Holiday Art Ball
Beachy Holiday Art Ball
Ryan's Cranberry Surprise part one
Sharing Family Thanksgiving Recipes