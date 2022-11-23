Grammy nominated artist is coming to Aaron Bessant Park

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Visit Panama City Beach is saying goodbye to fall and hello to the Christmas season with the 2022 Beach Home for the Holidays event.

This weekend spectators can fill up Aaron Bessant Park for food, activities, an appearance by Santa, and a concert.

Festivities kick off on Friday afternoon at 3:30 p.m., but the concert with Grammy nominated artist, Cam, takes place at 6:00 p.m.

The fun continues into Saturday morning with a fun run and more activities spread throughout the day.

For more information on all the events, you can visit the Visit Panama City Beach’s website.

