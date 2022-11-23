Mosley senior is this week’s Student Athlete of the Week

By Braden Maloy
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 10:52 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -John or Trey Emery III has only been at Mosley 2 years, but has been making the whole student-athlete thing look as easy as a lay-up!

”He’s the epitome of a Student-Athlete,” says Mosley head coach Derrio Green “he’s good with his grades, he’s got a 3.6 and he’s a big time athlete out here. He’s what I want my program to be built off of.”

”I just love to work.” Emery says “Basketball it found me at a young age, and I just want to keep doing it.” Trey said his future is most important to him, allowing him to double team the court and the classroom so efficiently.

“My mama always told me, and my dad too, that basketball is only temporary.” Trey told me. “You can’t play basketball your whole life but knowledge lasts forever. As long as you do well in the classroom, you’ll have something to do your whole life.”

Coach Green adds “I’ve seen him around campus. He’s on one of the student bodies so he’s a leader and he carries that over to the basketball court.” Last year Trey had to sit out after a bad knee injury but thanks to his rehab he might have found his future calling. “More to like the physical therapy, because I’ve seen how much it can help somebody, especially me going through it myself.

This year he’s back and healthy and ready to make a statement in Lynn Haven says coach Green. “I tell him every single day, listen, you’ve got one chance to make this happen.”

“Just to be the best that I can be,” adds Emery “and I know this is my last year of guaranteed basketball so going out with a bang. Trying to make my name a household name. Everybody’s going to know who Trey is at the end of the season.”

Newschannel7′s Student Athlete of the Week is sponsored by Walborsky, Bradley and Fleming.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.

