Salvage Santa giving bikes to children

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Salvage Santa or better known as Mike Jones has been collecting bikes and fixing up old ones for 40 plus years. He then gives them children so they can have a Christmas.

“Well you ask any kid what they want for Christmas and its always a bike, their expensive,” said Jones. “We have the ability, we have the tools with the help of a lot of people in Bay County.”

If you would like to donate you can drop bikes and toys off at 2715 Hillsboro Avenue in Panama City.

