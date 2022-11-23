Salvage Santa giving bikes to children

salvage santa
salvage santa(WJHG)
By Marisa Gjuraj
Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 4:49 PM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Salvage Santa or better known as Mike Jones has been collecting bikes and fixing up old ones for 40 plus years. He then gives them children so they can have a Christmas.

“Well you ask any kid what they want for Christmas and its always a bike, their expensive,” said Jones. “We have the ability, we have the tools with the help of a lot of people in Bay County.”

If you would like to donate you can drop bikes and toys off at 2715 Hillsboro Avenue in Panama City.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

duplin winery
Duplin Winery in PCB set to open its doors in Spring 2023
BCSO reported a traffic situation on northbound and southbound lanes of Highway 389 and E. 40th...
Traffic crash in Bay County
Panama City man given three life sentences after two-day murder trial
Panama City man given three life sentences after two-day murder trial
Kevin Johnson was convicted in 2007 in the 2005 killing of a Kirkwood, Missouri, police officer.
19-year-old asks court to let her watch father’s execution
A 15-year-old girl is facing charges after crashing a car in Jackson County that left another...
Crash in Jackson County, 16-year-old seriously injured

Latest News

Cork washed up near the City Pier on June 6th, where Panama City Beach Fire Rescue transferred...
WATCH: Rehabilitated sea turtle released back into the Gulf
Beachy Holiday Art Ball
Beachy Holiday Art Walk And Party
Come celebrate the 2022 Beach Home for the Holidays event with Visit Panama City Beach.
Grammy nominated artist is coming to Aaron Bessant Park
Ryan Michael's cranberry surprise recipe.
Falling Into Fun with homemade holiday recipes