Tuesday Evening Forecast

Dry weather is expect through Thanksgiving
By Chris Smith
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 7:09 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Expect mostly cloudy skies tonight in NWFL with lows in the 50s. the sun returns Wednesday with highs in the low to mid 70s. Clouds will gradually increase on Thanksgiving, but it should remain dry. Lows will start in the upper 50s with highs in the mid 70s. The forecast this week becomes more uncertain on Friday and Saturday with better rain chances. We are expecting 2 rounds of rain and we could see 1-2″ of rain overall. The first round of rain would be Friday with a second round Saturday might. Sunny and dry weather returns Sunday and continues into next week.

In the tropics we do not see any storms developing through the end of the month.

Get all the details on the forecast in the WJHG.com Weather Webcast.

