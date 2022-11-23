Wednesday Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Good Wednesday morning everyone!

It’s a quiet start on radar this morning despite a mainly cloudy sky. Returns on radar are showing upper-level moisture that’s not likely hitting the ground. Instead, it’s most likely evaporating before reaching the surface. Or you may feel just a slight spitting drizzle that would be hardly umbrella worthy.

Temperatures are comfortably cool in the 50s this morning. If you needed the jacket yesterday to start your day, reach for it again today with a similar feel out the door. We’ll have a similar temperature profile to the day ahead as well. Temperatures turn pleasantly cool by lunch in the mid 60s. Highs today reach the low to mid 70s with clouds decreasing to mostly sunny skies in the afternoon.

Thanksgiving looks just as good tomorrow temperature wise with a comfy cool early morning and a mild afternoon in the mid 70s. However, clouds will be back on the increase as the next wave of storms begins to form out to the Western Gulf.

An upper-level low will eject out of the Rockies late tonight and into Thursday out west. It’ll create a surface frontal system that will move across the Northern Gulf Coast late Thursday into Friday but stall out to our west over the North Central Gulf. That will string out rain chances from Thursday night into Friday and Saturday before the system clears out east with skies clearing for Sunday.

The first batch of rain will be scattered showers late Thursday night through Friday at about a 30-50% chance you’ll catch a short period of rain. The next round looks much more likely for a batch of rain for most of the panhandle by later in the day on Saturday or Saturday night that may last a couple hours.

Bottom Line...

For today, mostly cloudy skies in the morning turn mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs today remain mild near 73. Your 7 Day Forecast has another similar setup instore for Thanksgiving tomorrow before rain chances rise late in the week, scattered Thursday night into Friday, more likely for a widespread couple hour storm late Saturday.

