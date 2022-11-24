Gulf Coast Women’s Basketball Cruising

By Braden Maloy
Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 9:41 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Gulf Coast women’s basketball team has gotten off to a pretty good start. They’ve played 7 games and they’ve won 7 games. The team with three wins on the home floor, and another four on the road. And when you consider how some injuries to Raiane Diaz Dos Santos and Alicia Murray have taken the toll on the roster, well that undefeated start to the season is even more impressive.

" I only have eight kids that I can play right now. So everybody knows they’re playing all the time. I’ve lost two kids to a ACL’s within 20 days. You know I lost arguably my most athletic kid, and probably the most athletic kid in the entire conference. And then arguably somebody that was probably going to have the chance to be one of the best players in the conference as well. So kind of, you know, it’s hard for you not to buy in when you know you’re going to play every night, because I’ve only got eight to play. So they’ve all been playing and they’ve all been doing really well, everybody kind of knows their roles. "

Coach Kunn and his team now have no games between this past Saturday and December 2ndas a team out of Miami they were scheduled to play this week has folded the program.

