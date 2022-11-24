High School Football Scheduling Dilemma

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The focus this week as been on high school football and not so much the match-ups but more the scheduling

The 3rd round, regional final games are this Friday night. Which is typical right, high school football on Friday night. Here’s the catch college football and squeezed itself into Friday night as well as the Florida-Florida St game is sitting pretty in the 6:30 primetime spot on Friday.

Now Sneads, Blountstown and Chipley weren’t too happy about having to share the Friday night lights.

“It takes away from our game big time, I wish they wouldn’t have done that. I don’t think it’s fair to high school football that they play on Friday nights. It’s a slap to high school football to me. It shouldn’t be that way, Friday nights are for high school football, Saturday are for college football. It’s disrespectful to high school football, it’s a slap in the face to us and I wish they wouldn’t have done it that way, I really do”, said Coach Bill Thomas of Sneads.

“My message was “Friday nights are for high schools and Saturdays are for colleges. You got locla high school teams that have worked their tails off all year to get to the third round. It’s just un fair to the kids who have put in the work. This game here is usually one of th efew games around between Tallahassee and Panama City, this third round game. In the small communities, this game here, there’s usually only two teams left and everybody wants to watch high school football when it comes to that game”, was the message from Blountstown Coach Greg Jordan.

and “It wasn’t a smart decision, there’s no doubt about it. Whoever made that decision with the ACC clearly wasn’t thinking. They should have adjusted and when they realized they made a bad decision they should have admitted to it and changed it, fixed it. The fact that they doubled down on it and still left it on Friday night, to me, is just a bad idea. That game should be played on Saturday. Friday nights in Florida are for high school football. That’s just the way it is, that’s the way it’s always been, that’s the way it should be”, were the thoughts of Chipley Coach Marcus Buchanan.

