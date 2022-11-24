Holiday travel tips

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The holiday season is here and as we celebrate with cheer, we also have to deal with holiday traffic.

Whether you’re traveling to your Thanksgiving destination or driving, you’ll need to pack your patience along with your suitcase.

For those flying out of Northwest Beaches International Airport, the executive director advises you to arrive at least two hours before your flight.

”We understand and everybody here understands that it is a stressful time and what we want to do is whatever we can do to make it less stressful. Plan ahead get here early go to your airline website check your flight status things like that all of those help reduce your tensions which makes everyone else just as happy,” ECP Executive Director, Parker McClellan said.

Those passing through the airport on Wednesday said everything went pretty smoothly.

”I came three hours early before my flight just in case the flight is too crowded but so far it is pretty good,” Kishore Daswani said, who was traveling to Washington D.C.

”We actually came here earlier than we normally do like maybe 45 minutes earlier than we normally do,” Patty Lewis said, as she travels back home to Texas.

Lewis added that traveling through a smaller airport also makes things easier on heavy travel days.

”The advantage of flying out of a small airport like this is when we get to Charlotte, we would have already gotten through security so we breeze through,” Lewis said.

If you have decided to hit the open road to make it home for the holidays, make sure your car has a full tank of gas. Also, check your tire pressure and always make sure you are paying attention to the road at all times.

”Make sure you are wearing your seatbelt. Make sure you are not drinking and driving. Stay safe and stay sober behind the wheel,” FHP Corporal Jake Moore said.

No matter how you travel, make sure you are getting to your holiday destination safely.

