Kindergarteners teach us how to cook a turkey

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - These aren’t your typical Thanksgiving chefs, but they have a lot of ideas on how to cook your bird.

It all starts with picking out the right turkey.

“First you get a turkey and then you bring it home,” Ella, Kindergartener at Hutchison Beach Elementary School, said. “And then you cut and then you put it in the oven. And then you’re done.”

Others say it starts even before going to the store.

“We got to bring it home and cut the hair off,” Rexton, Kindergartener at Hutchison Beach Elementary School, said. “And we got to put it in the oven, like for 10 minutes.”

After 10 minutes or so, you can serve it right up.

“And you got to bring it out and cut it for the people,” Rexton said. “And how many people you have, if you have 100 people, you can have a turkey.”

Now you may be thinking to yourself, these are some different ways to cook a turkey. But the little chefs have ideas on how you can save time and energy this Thanksgiving.

“First you get a pot, and then you get hot water, and then you get a turkey,” Tejanae, Kindergartener at Hutchison Beach Elementary School, said. “And then you turn the stove to six degrees. And then you eat it.”

Six degrees may be a little cold for a turkey, but seven degrees is just right.

“First you buy a turkey and then you put it in the oven for seven degrees,” Cora, Kindergartener at Hutchison Beach Elementary School, said. “And then you take it out and then you eat it.”

If you’re pressed for time, the kids have an idea for that too.

“This is how you cook a turkey,” Thea, Kindergartener at Hutchison Beach Elementary School, said. “You get a turkey and then you put it in the microwave for two seconds. And then you’re ready to eat it.”

And if you’re a last-minute shopper, you can even turn chicken into turkey.

“First you get some chicken and then you put some bones in it,” Ocean, Kindergartener at Hutchison Beach Elementary School, said. “And then you put it in the microwave, and then you put it in the oven for 10 minutes. And then the turkey is done.”

The little sous chefs may need to put a little more time in the kitchen, before preparing the thanksgiving turkey, but these do sound like some great ideas.

