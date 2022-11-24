Panama City Fire Department collecting donations for fire sleigh

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Santa may not be here just yet, but his sleigh is, well at least a copy of his sleigh. It’s really a red fire truck and the Panama City fire department is hoping you’ll fill it with toys.

The third annual fire sleigh toy drive needs your help collecting unwrapped toys from now until December 12th.

They’re not just asking for young kids... they are hoping to give much-needed gifts to newborns on up to 18 years old.

We’re told the group will hand deliver the toys to kids in bay county.

All you have to do is drop them off at fire stations one and two in Panama City and they will take care of the rest.

Viviana Besteiro the firefighter who started this drive says every child deserves a present and smile, especially at Christmas.

”It is very important not just for myself but seeing the faces on these little kids or even teenagers they’re very thankful for just that one pair of shoes or a basketball or a bicycle,” said Besteiro.

Once again you can drop off the toys at Panama City fire stations one and two until December 12th.

Panama City fire station one 600 E Highway 98, Panama City, FL 32401

Panama City fire station two 2003 Beck Avenue, Panama City, FL 32405

