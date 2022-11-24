Parking tips for the upcoming 30A 10K

WATERSOUND, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - On your mark. get set. go. The 30A 10K race is back this thanksgiving in Rosemary Beach.

Runners and spectators should prepare to get to the race early.

“The Walton County Sheriff’s Office closes down 30A from 7:00 until 10:30 on race morning,” Chris Fields, Volunteer Race Director, said. “And our first race kicks off at 7:30 a.m.”

For runners, showing up early can help with parking.

“Certainly we’re real estate limited down there in Rosemary Beach and the surrounding areas,” Fields said. “So please arrive early if you’re going to be a runner.”

Don’t worry non-runners, there’s a space for you to enjoy the race as well.

“We encourage people to line the streets of 30A for the start and finish especially,” Fields said.

After the race, spectators and runners can sit back and relax.

“Race Central is basically west long green just on the north side of 30A in the heart of Rosemary Beach,” Fields said. “Certainly lot of post-race food and drink activities and booths.”

Before you lace up and dominate the competition, make sure you have a plan to arrive early and safely.

