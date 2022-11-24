Sneads Hosting Second Region Final in 3 Years

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The undefeated Sneads Pirates are putting in the work this holiday week as they prepare for Blountstown this Friday in the regional finals.

This the second time in 3 years that Sneads is getting to host a regional final. They won the first one over Taylor County in 2020.

Coach Thomas said he’s glad to be one of the teams able to practice on Thanksgiving week and Friday will be special.

“It’s special, it’s a little more laid back, we’re just repeating what we’ve done all year. We talk about it, there’s only 8 teams in our whole division practicing this week. I told them, this don’t happen every day. I’ve been coaching 26 years and this is the 4th time I’ve done it and it’s neat. It’s, if you’re a special type of team, you’re playing at this time of year and it’s a privilege to still be playing.”

That game scheduled for Friday night at 7:30pm.

