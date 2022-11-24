Thanksgiving Forecast

By Ryan Michaels
Published: Nov. 24, 2022 at 7:34 AM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Good Thursday morning everyone and Happy Thanksgiving!

We’re watching clouds increase already across the Panhandle this morning. It’ll end up being a fairly cloudy day with little to no sun.

We’re getting going with similar temperatures to what we had yesterday in the morning with 50s for most. Under the clouds it’ll feel cool. So, if you’ve needed the jacket to start your day the past couple days then certainly reach for it again.

The clouds will keep us from warming up too quickly through the day. We’ll settle into the 60s by mid to late morning, with highs eventually reaching the low 70s this afternoon.

An upper-level low will eject out of the Rockies today to our west. It’ll create a surface frontal system that will move across the Northern Gulf Coast tonight into Friday bringing showery activity to the forecast for largely tomorrow. Let’s keep the umbrellas handy for any shoppers on Black Friday.

The upper-level low will then move in from the west heading into the weekend. Rain appears likely again late in the day or night on Saturday and then sticking around into early Sunday morning before clearing into the day. About a quarter to half inch of rain is expected over the weekend, the bulk of that Saturday night into Sunday morning.

Bottom Line...

For today, mainly cloudy with cool temperatures in the morning. Highs today reach the low 70s. Your 7 Day Forecast brings about two rain chances with a light showery day on Friday followed by a second shot late Saturday into early Sunday morning.

