Ark Ministry serves around 200 people on Thanksgiving

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Ark Ministry on Front Beach Road used Thanksgiving as an opportunity to give back to the community.

The Ark prepared Thanksgiving meals for around 200 people.

It’s become a tradition the ministry has done for many years.

The food was donated and volunteers prepared everything out of the kindness of their hearts.

Anyone in need of a meal was invited.

”We have to be thankful,” Ark resident Glen Thomas said. “We have to be grateful for the things God has provided for us. God has given us an avenue and God has given us a purpose. We have to live that way.”

The event started at 2 p.m. and ended around 7.

The ark also serves as a temporary living facility for men, women, and families in need.

Leaders at the ministry are requesting coats, blankets, closed-toed shoes, and other winter apparel.

You can drop off those items at The Pour Coffee Shop or at the Ark Chapel’s compassion closet.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.