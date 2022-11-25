Blountstown Looking to Play Spoiler

By Braden Maloy
Published: Nov. 24, 2022 at 10:23 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Those pesky Blountstown Tigers who have decided they don’t care what little number is by your name, they’re going to win anyways.

The Tigers heading into their Friday night match up with undefeated Sneads sitting with an 8-4 record, having knocked off 2-seed Port St. Joe last Friday in Port St. Joe.

Now it’s only a Cinderella story if you look at the record, yeah they have four losses but an intense regular season schedule, riddled with playoff teams provided a challenge for the tigers... one they’re thankful for

“It’s prepared us for this playoff football where we’re in region play with like opponents and also we’re through 2 or 3 rounds with this region stuff and that’s what we’ve preached to our kids all year, just survive the regular season, let’s get to the playoffs and have an opportunity. We are tested. That’s one thing you can say about our kids, they’re pretty resilient, we’re tested and we are seemingly playing some of our best football the last three weeks of the season here.”

And while we were all enjoying our parades and feasts today Coach Jordan and his guys were out working, film starting at 8:30am and on the field at 9am this morning but Coach says practicing during Thanksgiving is an opportunity they’re thankful for.

“One of the seeds that we plant early with our kids is to be hear and practicing with our kids during the Thanksgiving holidays. You know, this week here means you’re in the 3rd round of the playoffs and to have the opportunity to practice during the Thanksgiving holidays is a blessing. Not everybody gets to do that, some kids never get a chance to do that. So not take it for granted and just enjoy the moment.”

Jordan and his guys will look to continue the hot streak and upset role as their game with top seed Sneads is this Friday at 7:30.

