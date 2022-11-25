First responders answer the call on Thanksgiving

By Victoria Scott
Published: Nov. 24, 2022 at 6:39 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Emergencies don’t stop on holidays and neither do first responders.

“I wouldn’t say it’s any different,” Colton Conrad, a firefighter with Panama City Beach Fire Rescue, said.

However, being away from home can be difficult for a day meant to be spent with loved ones.

“As far as the sacrifices that we make, as far as being away from our family goes, that’s the hard part about it,” Conrad said.

The firefighter is the father of an 18-month-old.

It’s not the first time Conrad had to answer to the call of duty while leaving his wife and son at home on Thanksgiving. “That’s kind of hard,” he said. “It’s his second Thanksgiving and [I’m] away from him this Thanksgiving. I believe I was away from him last Thanksgiving as well, so that’s definitely tough.”

He said his team members make things a bit easier, though.

“Well we live a third of the year together, so we obviously create those bonds throughout that time and we kind of treat each other like brothers and sisters as it is,” Conrad said.

It’s not just the hectic environments that bond his team together. It’s every day.

Conrad said working on Thanksgiving isn’t all work and no play.

Fire station members and their families got the chance to share a Thanksgiving meal together Thursday afternoon.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Panama City man given three life sentences after two-day murder trial
Panama City man given three life sentences after two-day murder trial
Kevin Johnson was convicted in 2007 in the 2005 killing of a Kirkwood, Missouri, police officer.
19-year-old asks court to let her watch father’s execution
Come celebrate the 2022 Beach Home for the Holidays event with Visit Panama City Beach.
Grammy nominated artist is coming to Aaron Bessant Park
The orange cat was spotted after the luggage went through the X-ray unit.
TSA agents find cat stowed in checked luggage
Burglars who attempted to break into a woman’s home in South Carolina left the home when the...
‘Is this a joke?’: 92-year-old woman confronts two armed men breaking into her home

Latest News

Knights of Columbus in Panama City prepare Thanksgiving feast for 150 seniors
Knights of Columbus in Panama City prepare Thanksgiving feast for 150 seniors
With a fairly small army of men, the group managed to make a big impact in Bay County.
Meals on Wheels Thanksgiving
VFW hosts Thanksgiving dinner for Sims State Veterans Nursing Home and community.
Veterans of Foreign Wars hosts Thanksgiving dinner
Whites Wrecker Service is offering a free ride and car tow for people who have had a little too...
Whites Wrecker Service offers free ride and tow