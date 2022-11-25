Fountain’s Green Hills community center serving Thanksgiving meals

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Volunteers at the Green Hills community center in Fountain made sure no one went without this Thanksgiving Day...

The center fed more than 100 people in the small community.

Leaders say there are a lot of people in the area who just can’t afford to shell out the money for a thanksgiving meal.. many are living paycheck to paycheck.

They also say the larger cities seem to have more resources to help folks in need, so that’s why they will continue to step up to feed those in their small community, especially during the holidays.

“It is really important because the cost of everything is just gone up and it’s the end of the month and you know people just do not have the money at the end of the month,” said Kathie Calhoun, a cook for the center.

The community center also feeds people on other holidays.

