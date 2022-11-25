Historical Society of Bay County ‘s Next Guest Speaker

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Bob Hurst from the Historical Society of Bay County stopped by the Newschannel 7 studio to talk about their next guest speaker for the meeting.

Dr. Irvin R. Clark who will speak on Growing up in Greensboro, FL and rural Northwest Florida. Dr. Clark has served in the Navy, played football for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, served as Interim Vice President and Vice President for Student Affairs at Radford University and Savannah State University respectively, and more recently serves as Associate Dean of Student and Strategic Initiatives at the FSU campus in Panama City. He also the Certified Lay Pastor for Greenwood United Methodist Church in Greenwood, FL.

The program is held at the Bay County Regional Library, 898 W. 11th Street at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 29. This month’s meeting will not be held on the usual 4th Monday of the month but is on the following Tuesday. It is free and open to the public.

