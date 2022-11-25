One dead in Santa Rosa County crash

A man is dead following a crash in Santa Rosa County.
A man is dead following a crash in Santa Rosa County.(ap newsroom)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Nov. 25, 2022 at 7:48 AM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A 35-year-old man from Flomaton, Alabama is dead after a crash in Santa Rosa County.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, he was traveling north in his pickup truck on US Highway 90 early Friday morning. While driving through a construction zone, just south of County Road 197A, the pickup truck ran off the right side of the road and hit a guardrail end.

Troopers said the driver of the pickup was pronounced dead on the scene. No other vehicles or people were involved.

FHP said the next of kin has been attempted to be notified, but they have been unsuccessful in locating them.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Come celebrate the 2022 Beach Home for the Holidays event with Visit Panama City Beach.
Grammy nominated artist is coming to Aaron Bessant Park
Panama City man given three life sentences after two-day murder trial
Panama City man given three life sentences after two-day murder trial
The little sous chefs may need to put a little more time in the kitchen, before preparing the...
Kindergarteners teach us how to cook a turkey
Panama City Beach Fire Rescue
First responders answer the call on Thanksgiving
Kevin Johnson was convicted in 2007 in the 2005 killing of a Kirkwood, Missouri, police officer.
19-year-old asks court to let her watch father’s execution

Latest News

Going strong on a 7-year tradition from texting the wrong number
Going strong on a 7-year tradition from texting the wrong number
Serious injuries in Calhoun County crash.
Serious injuries in Calhoun County crash
Drift car
Creativity and passion drive father-son duo towards unique racing career
A father-son duo in Santa Rosa Beach, FL both have artistically minded brains, but the way in...
Creativity and passion drive father-son duo towards unique racing career