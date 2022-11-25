Panama City Rescue Mission serving Thanksgiving meals after 5 years

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It has been five years since the Panama City rescue mission has been able to host a Thanksgiving meal.

“It’s just good to be able to feed the community again,” said Stephen Fett.

President and CEO of the Rescue Mission, Stephen Fett, says pre-hurricane Michael and the pandemic the meals were served in the kitchen of the men’s facility and now they’re finally able to do it again.

“It’s a blessing to be able to have our doors open here at the men’s again it’s just been way too long that people can come in and we can serve them again,” said Fett.

Fett says feeding people in need is the least they can do to help those.

“We have an abundance of food and we’re just preparing the meals it feels great to feed hungry people again,” said Fett.

Between 50 and 100 people took advantage of the free meal. Even though the number is lower than in years past, Fett says he is grateful the Rescue Mission can finally once again offer this service.

Volunteers at the rescue mission are also grateful for being able to help others.

“There are people out there struggling I’m blessed and grateful,” said Belinda Overeem. “I was jobless this time last year so it’s a big reward to be here to help people that aren’t so fortunate as I am.”

She says the biggest reward for the volunteers is when they get a simple thank you.

“It’s just rewarding for me but to them as well because they came by every day to all the volunteers all day long, thank you so much for doing that, happy thanksgiving, thanks for your kindness, thanks for the hot meal, the food was great,” said Overeem.

Fett says they will always find a way to feed hungry people.

“That’s the one thing the rescue mission will always do,” said Fett.

The rescue mission just recently re-started its Monday through Friday community meals.

They will have a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new facility on December 12th.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.