Seaside is named top Christmas town

A magazine has declared the Seaside community as a top visit for the Christmas season. Jamilka Gibson has the story.
By Jamilka Gibson
Published: Nov. 24, 2022 at 6:34 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Seaside, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Many people enjoy celebrating the holidays in major way, so they travel to big cities and overlook small towns. A northwestern Florida town is proving bigger is not always better.

According to digital travel magazine Trips to Discover, Seaside is one of the best small towns to visit for Christmas in the United States.

Madison Spence is the director of marketing for Seaside. She says she’s thrilled by the title.

“We’re very honored. I think it’s safe to know why we’re named that,” she said. “Families come every year. It’s a tradition. All of our stores and merchants go all out to just showcase the beauty of the holiday season.”

Krina Desai is from Atlanta and says she has been visiting Seaside for nearly 30 years.

“We come here in the Summer, we come here for Thanksgiving, we come here in the winter. It’s just an easy drive and a nice escape from everyday life,” Desai said.

The town’s holiday spirit is one of the reasons she keeps coming back.

“There are trees everywhere and wreaths and beautiful boxes that I wouldn’t have in my house because I can’t wrap like that,” she said. “It’s Thanksgiving break, yes, but it’s getting you ready for that Christmas spirit that everyone loves.”

Seaside will be hosting its annual “Turn on the Town” tree lighting event on November 26th. During the Christmas holiday the town will be offer complementary photos with Santa Claus and assisting anyone who needs help wrapping gifts.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Panama City man given three life sentences after two-day murder trial
Panama City man given three life sentences after two-day murder trial
Kevin Johnson was convicted in 2007 in the 2005 killing of a Kirkwood, Missouri, police officer.
19-year-old asks court to let her watch father’s execution
Come celebrate the 2022 Beach Home for the Holidays event with Visit Panama City Beach.
Grammy nominated artist is coming to Aaron Bessant Park
The orange cat was spotted after the luggage went through the X-ray unit.
TSA agents find cat stowed in checked luggage
Burglars who attempted to break into a woman’s home in South Carolina left the home when the...
‘Is this a joke?’: 92-year-old woman confronts two armed men breaking into her home

Latest News

Knights of Columbus in Panama City prepare Thanksgiving feast for 150 seniors
Knights of Columbus in Panama City prepare Thanksgiving feast for 150 seniors
With a fairly small army of men, the group managed to make a big impact in Bay County.
Meals on Wheels Thanksgiving
Panama City Beach Fire Rescue
First responders answer the call on Thanksgiving
VFW hosts Thanksgiving dinner for Sims State Veterans Nursing Home and community.
Veterans of Foreign Wars hosts Thanksgiving dinner
Whites Wrecker Service is offering a free ride and car tow for people who have had a little too...
Whites Wrecker Service offers free ride and tow