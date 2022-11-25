Serious injuries in Calhoun County crash

Serious injuries in Calhoun County crash.
Serious injuries in Calhoun County crash.(MGN)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Nov. 25, 2022 at 7:22 AM CST
CALHOUN COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A child was ejected from an SUV, and two other patients were airlifted, following a crash in Calhoun County Thursday night.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, an SUV was traveling north on State Road 71 near Duncan Road. The vehicle left the roadway, drove onto the shoulder of the road, and hit a power pole. The collision then caused the SUV to roll end over end.

Troopers tell us the driver was a 29-year-old female from Marianna. The passengers were two 6-year-old girls and a 5-year-old girl from Marianna.

