Thursday Evening Forecast

Rain returns to the panhandle on Black Friday
By Chris Smith
Published: Nov. 24, 2022 at 7:13 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It’s going to be a mild and humid night tonight in NWFL with lows in the low to mid 60s under cloudy skies. Rain chances will pick up by Friday morning over NWFL and linger over the course of the day. Rain chances will be 50% and the rain will be mostly spotty. Highs will reach the mid 70s. It will be drier Friday night through most of Saturday with storms returning to NWFL by Saturday night into Sunday AM. We are hoping for at least 1″ of rain through Saturday. The sun returns on Sunday.

Get all the details on the forecast in the WJHG.com Weather Webcast.

