Veterans of Foreign Wars hosts Thanksgiving dinner

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Local military veterans chowed down on some Thanksgiving grub Thursday thanks to other veterans.

The Veterans of Foreign Wars put together a fabulous dinner for the residents of the Sims Veterans State Nursing Home. It took place at post 8205 in Parker near Lake Drive and Highway 22A.

Guests got to enjoy a couple of Thanksgiving staples and a good time with great company.

Prior post Chaplain and retired army vet John Rosemeyer says the organization does what it does to show appreciation to the heroes who have served.

“It gives them a chance, to remind them that there’s people out there who remember what they did and care about them,” Rosemeyer said.

The Thanksgiving dinner was also open to community members.

The VFW also hosts and open house breakfast every Saturday.

