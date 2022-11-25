Whites Wrecker Service offers free ride and tow

Whites Wrecker Service is offering a free ride and car tow for people who have had a little too...
Whites Wrecker Service is offering a free ride and car tow for people who have had a little too much to drink.(WJHG)
By Jamilka Gibson
Published: Nov. 24, 2022 at 6:38 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Whites Wrecker Service is offering a free ride and car tow for people who have had a little too much to drink.

The service is called “Tow to Go” and is easy to use.

Simply give White Wrecker Service a call and provide them with the address you will need to be picked up from. A member of the company will come pick you up and drop you and your car home using a tow truck.

The free service is available all year round and the goal is to minimize accidents on the road and DUIs.

To schedule a pickup call (850) 215-8695.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Panama City man given three life sentences after two-day murder trial
Panama City man given three life sentences after two-day murder trial
Kevin Johnson was convicted in 2007 in the 2005 killing of a Kirkwood, Missouri, police officer.
19-year-old asks court to let her watch father’s execution
Come celebrate the 2022 Beach Home for the Holidays event with Visit Panama City Beach.
Grammy nominated artist is coming to Aaron Bessant Park
The orange cat was spotted after the luggage went through the X-ray unit.
TSA agents find cat stowed in checked luggage
Burglars who attempted to break into a woman’s home in South Carolina left the home when the...
‘Is this a joke?’: 92-year-old woman confronts two armed men breaking into her home

Latest News

Knights of Columbus in Panama City prepare Thanksgiving feast for 150 seniors
Knights of Columbus in Panama City prepare Thanksgiving feast for 150 seniors
With a fairly small army of men, the group managed to make a big impact in Bay County.
Meals on Wheels Thanksgiving
Panama City Beach Fire Rescue
First responders answer the call on Thanksgiving
VFW hosts Thanksgiving dinner for Sims State Veterans Nursing Home and community.
Veterans of Foreign Wars hosts Thanksgiving dinner