Whites Wrecker Service offers free ride and tow

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Whites Wrecker Service is offering a free ride and car tow for people who have had a little too much to drink.

The service is called “Tow to Go” and is easy to use.

Simply give White Wrecker Service a call and provide them with the address you will need to be picked up from. A member of the company will come pick you up and drop you and your car home using a tow truck.

The free service is available all year round and the goal is to minimize accidents on the road and DUIs.

To schedule a pickup call (850) 215-8695.

