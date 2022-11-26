It is beginning to look a lot like Christmas with beach home for the holidays

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Christmas spirit has arrived in Panama City Beach and visit Panama City Beach officials are kicking off the holiday season with its annual Beach Home for the Holidays.

It is beginning to look a lot like Christmas in Panama City Beach, especially now that the Christmas tree is lit in Aaron Bessant Park.

The 7th annual Beach Home for the Holidays is an event to get visitors and locals into the christmas spirit.

“So, this event beach home for the holidays is really a wonderful mixed event, because it combines our local community our residents as well as our visitors who come in for the holidays,” Jayna Leach, Chief Marketing Officer for Visit PCB, said.

The two-day festive event includes photos with Santa, smore’s over an open fire, and live music.

“I wanted to come to the event that I’ve seen other events here in town and they are so much fun for the families and the people everybody gets a long,” local resident Mike Ryon said. “We have a good time it reminds me of the childhood in the 50s where you could just relax and really enjoy yourself.”

Having a good time and celebrating the holidays is what this event is all about.

One family says this is their first time attending.

“My husband and my sister-in-law and our 3 children came to the beach to see my in laws they live here in Panama City and they told us about this great event,” visitor Jaclyn Gibbs said. “We couldn’t miss up a chance to see Cam and Santa and all the fun things that are going on it’s like every turn there’s something new and fun to do.”

They are already planning on coming next year.

“I think we will make this a holiday tradition,” Gibbs said.

There is something fun for everyone to enjoy. For more festive events you can go here.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.