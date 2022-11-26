Small Business Saturday Pop-up Market

Local business owners celebrate Small Business Saturday by hosting a pop-up market in Panama...
Local business owners celebrate Small Business Saturday by hosting a pop-up market in Panama City for buyers to continue their holiday shopping.(WJHG)
By Jamilka Gibson
Published: Nov. 26, 2022 at 4:26 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It is the day after Black Friday, but shopping does not stop. More than 30 vendors set up shop in Panama City Saturday for the first-ever Small Business Saturday Pop-up Market.

Maddie Cassell is the owner of Shop Otis’s Closet Boutique and the event organizer of the market.

“I wanted to add one more experience for small business Saturday just another way for vendors to get out there and sell there are already so many great opportunities today, but I wanted to add one more to our community,” said Cassell.

The event took place in the Northstar Church parking lot near Saint Andrews Boulevard and 23rd Street.

Hannah Gutcher owns a coffee shop inside Northstar Church. She says small businesses would not thrive without community involvement.

“We are so glad that this small business market is happening in our parking lot. We are a small business; you know we depend on the community to believe in us and come try our product,” Gutcher said.

The fun was not only for the adults. The event was kid and dog friendly. It featured items like children’s clothing, hand-crafted jewelry, ice cream, and even hair braiding.

Vendors like Maggie Winkler owner of The Home Plant Company say the pop-up market is a great way to network and cross some names off that holiday gift shopping list.

“We’re out here putting our face out there since we don’t have a storefront this is a great opportunity for other small businesses to come out here and meet our fellow community,” Winkler said. “Me in addition to all the other vendors around here, we have so many great holiday gifts, presents, unique things, and cool outfits that you can have. It’s a great opportunity to get some Christmas shopping done and support some local businesses here.”

Small Business Saturday is a national holiday created in 2010 to help boost the local economy.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Serious injuries in Calhoun County crash.
Serious injuries in Calhoun County crash
A man is dead following a crash in Santa Rosa County.
One dead in Santa Rosa County crash
Panama City Beach Fire Rescue
First responders answer the call on Thanksgiving
beach home for the holidays
It is beginning to look a lot like Christmas with beach home for the holidays
FILE: The cruise ship Carnival Valor is pictured in this undated photo. A passenger on the ship...
US Coast Guard rescues cruise passenger who went overboard

Latest News

30A Black Friday Shopping
30A Black Friday Shopping
beach home for the holidays
It is beginning to look a lot like Christmas with beach home for the holidays
3rd Round High School State Playoffs: Scores and Highlights
Beach Home For The Holidays Tourism
Beach Home For The Holidays Tourism