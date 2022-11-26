PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It is the day after Black Friday, but shopping does not stop. More than 30 vendors set up shop in Panama City Saturday for the first-ever Small Business Saturday Pop-up Market.

Maddie Cassell is the owner of Shop Otis’s Closet Boutique and the event organizer of the market.

“I wanted to add one more experience for small business Saturday just another way for vendors to get out there and sell there are already so many great opportunities today, but I wanted to add one more to our community,” said Cassell.

The event took place in the Northstar Church parking lot near Saint Andrews Boulevard and 23rd Street.

Hannah Gutcher owns a coffee shop inside Northstar Church. She says small businesses would not thrive without community involvement.

“We are so glad that this small business market is happening in our parking lot. We are a small business; you know we depend on the community to believe in us and come try our product,” Gutcher said.

The fun was not only for the adults. The event was kid and dog friendly. It featured items like children’s clothing, hand-crafted jewelry, ice cream, and even hair braiding.

Vendors like Maggie Winkler owner of The Home Plant Company say the pop-up market is a great way to network and cross some names off that holiday gift shopping list.

“We’re out here putting our face out there since we don’t have a storefront this is a great opportunity for other small businesses to come out here and meet our fellow community,” Winkler said. “Me in addition to all the other vendors around here, we have so many great holiday gifts, presents, unique things, and cool outfits that you can have. It’s a great opportunity to get some Christmas shopping done and support some local businesses here.”

Small Business Saturday is a national holiday created in 2010 to help boost the local economy.

