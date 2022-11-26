Traffic stop leads to drug arrest

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Two people in Jackson County have been charged with possession of a controlled substance according to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office reports that around midnight deputies conducted a traffic stop and made contact with Shawn Williams and Rebecca Cosby.

During the course of the investigation, deputies said a K-9 was deployed and alerted to the odor of narcotics.

A crystalline substance was found in the vehicle and was determined to be methamphetamine.

Both were arrested and charged.

