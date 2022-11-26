Weekend Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It’s going to be a cloudy and foggy evening in Northwest Florida behind a cold front which brings temperatures down to around 60 degrees tonight. On Saturday, cloud cover continues throughout the Panhandle with highs in the upper 60′s and low 70′s. Conditions will remain dry through the mid-day and afternoon hours, but rain will move in along a frontal boundary a few hours after sunset. Expect the potential for gusty winds and moderate to heavy rainfall through the overnight hours Saturday into Sunday. This system will make a quick exit from the Panhandle, with high pressure and sunshine making a return as highs sit in the 70′s for a tranquil Sunday into Monday and Tuesday. Rainfall returns mid-week with another chance for some much-needed rainfall likely on Wednesday.

Get all the details on the forecast in the WJHG.com Weather Webcast.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.