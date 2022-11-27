Saturday Evening Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It’s going to be a very wet and busy evening throughout Northwest Florida, as another weather system moves through the southeast overnight. The Storm Prediction Center currently has all of the Panhandle within a level 1 risk for severe weather, with Bay, Washington, Holmes, Walton, and Okaloosa County falling within the elevated level 2 risk. Tonight’s storms could produce a few strong (>40 mph) to severe (>59 mph) straight-line wind gusts, and a tornado or two cannot be ruled out due to high wind shear. Of course, there’s also going to be plenty of moderate to heavy rainfall, which begins making it’s way from West to East just before midnight.

Overnight lows will be stubborn to cool tonight with low level overcast skies continuing until sunrise. Temperatures will fall to the middle and lower 60′s as a result. The winds will also pick up ahead of the front tonight, with east-southeasterly flow at around 20 mph.

On Sunday, the last of the storms will depart around breakfast time and the clouds will move out shortly after. Mostly sunny skies will make for a pleasant and mild afternoon with high temperatures in the low 70s and dewpoints in the 50′s. This sunny streak continues through Tuesday, with seasonal highs in the 70′s and lows in the 50′s and 60′s. Rainfall returns Tuesday evening and continues through Wednesday, before cooler and cloudier weather continues through the remainder of the week.

Get all the details on the forecast in the WJHG.com Weather Webcast.

