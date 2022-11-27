Washington County Sheriff’s Office investigating armed robbery

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Washington County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an armed robbery and they need help from the public in identifying the subjects.

The sheriff’s office said that on Saturday night around 9:30 p.m. two Black men entered and robbed the Dollar General Store in Ebro at gunpoint.

Deputies said that the men were wearing masks, hoodies, blue jeans, and tennis shoes and got away with an undisclosed amount of cash.

If you have any information that could help investigators identify the subjects, please contact the Washington County Sheriff’s Office at (850)-638-6111, anonymously at 850-638-TIPS(8477) or by email at tips@wcso.us.

