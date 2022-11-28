The Callaway Masonic Lodge 369 Hosts Annual Charity Golf Tournament

By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 12:31 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The season of giving is upon us, and The Callaway Masonic Lodge 369 feels the same way. It is time for their annual charity golf tournament set to tee off this Saturday at Sunny Hills Golf Course.

Public Relations Coordinator, Tom Smith explained to viewers that all proceeds support Covenant Care/Hospice.

Team application is $60 per person or $240 per team with lunch included. If looking to promote a business or maybe in remembrance of a loved one, anyone can sponsor a hole for $100. A sign will be displayed on the tee box.

For more information on how to sign up or donate contact Dan Surman at (850) 541-6799 or Kristie Leitner at (850) 773-3619.

