Cat found in checked luggage enjoys Thanksgiving at home

TSA spokesperson Lisa Farbstein said Smells was returned safely and enjoyed Thanksgiving at its...
TSA spokesperson Lisa Farbstein said Smells was returned safely and enjoyed Thanksgiving at its home in Brooklyn.(TSA)
By Debra Worley
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 12:52 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
NEW YORK (Gray News) – A TSA officer was shocked to find a family’s pet stowed inside a checked bag last week at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York.

According to a spokesperson for TSA, the orange cat, named Smells, was spotted after the luggage went through the X-ray unit.

The orange cat was spotted after the luggage went through the x-ray unit.
The orange cat was spotted after the luggage went through the x-ray unit.(TSA)

The traveler said the cat belonged to someone else in his household, TSA explained in a tweet.

TSA spokesperson Lisa Farbstein said Smells was returned safely and enjoyed Thanksgiving at its home in Brooklyn.

“Apparently Smells was planning to chase after a big mouse he heard was running around Disney World,” Farbstein wrote in a tweet.

If you have questions about what you can bring, TSA has a list of items you can pack in carry-on and checked baggage posted on its website.

