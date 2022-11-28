Christmas Tree Decorating with Kirby Holt

By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 7:08 AM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It’s time to move those pumpkins and fall leaves out of the way to make room for Christmas decorations.

Kirby Holt, owner of Blossoms in Chipley, stopped by NewsChannel 7 Today to lend a hand in decorating our own Christmas tree.

The master decorator advised viewers to first start your tree with lights that hang down instead of across. Then, he showed how to give the tree a full look by creating easy made bows and garland for us non-professionals. Finally, he said to add those special ornaments in the spaces that are left.

To see how easy Holt makes it look, click the videos attached.

To see Holt’s work in person or for more information, people can visit Blossoms in downtown Chipley.

Blossoms will be open during Chipley’s Christmas Festival Friday and Saturday.

The Christmas parade will take place downtown Friday at 5:30 p.m. and all the shops and stores will stay open till 8 p.m. Friday and open back up on Saturday. Santa will also be there waiting for pictures at the historic train station.

