Local resident is horsing around Panama City Beach

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Panama City Beach may be growing, but one local resident is helping keep the country feel.. with a little help from her horse “Pal.”

Pal and his owner, Panama City Beach resident Susan Morgan- can be seen riding all around the area.

“He’s just such a great horse,” Morgan said. “He rides the neighborhood; I’ve ridden him down to Lake Powell. I even rode him down to front beach road.”

Morgan told NewsChannel 7 she bought pal 22 years ago, and they’ve been best friends ever since. She said after she sold her farm, she brought Pal down to PCB... and he has fit right in.

“All the neighbors have just fallen in love with him,” Morgan said. “It’s just been like a rural type thing, like a farm-type attitude with [the neighbors]. I even had some neighbors tell me today ‘we want to get some chickens.’ So, it’s been really great.”

Enjoying the ride and seeing smiles on everyone around them is what Pal is all about.

“I’ll have people stop me all the time and say, ‘is that a horse on the beach?’,” Morgan said. “They love it. Children love it, they stop and they’re able to pet him, and I’ll bring them up to him, and you know... they love him. It’s kind of nice to know that people still love the animal aspect of it and the rural aspect of it at a time where we’re out on the beach with so many modern things.”

Morgan said she encourages people in the community to get involved with local horse and animal rescue groups if they can.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.